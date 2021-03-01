Prince Harry Opens Up In Oprah Interview “It’s Been Incredibly Tough But At Least We Have Each Other”

First look clips from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey convey some of Harry’s most painful experiences and fears regarding what happened to his mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-hour Oprah interview will air next Sunday on CBS, offering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their first opportunity to speak candidly since they stepped down from their senior royal family roles. Last night CBS released the first look clips from the upcoming “Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special,” where Oprah is seen asking Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?”. Winfrey also tells the audience, “I just want to make it clear, there was no topic that was off limits.” None of the clips include Markle speaking, but in the first teaser video Oprah reveals the couple called their experience “almost unsurvivable,” and at one point Harry confesses, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

There’s a lot that we know about the history of the Windsor Royals (hence why “The Crown”series is so successful), but we can only imagine how much more we don’t know. In another clip, Prince Harry talks about how happy he is to be there with Oprah with his wife by his side, noting that while they had been through a lot “at least we had each other.” He also lamented about how he couldn’t imagine what his mother had to shoulder on her own.

A lot of people who’ve seen these clips have expressed their belief that Harry’s father Prince Charles may be in for an airing out when this special airs Sunday. Others have had their eye on Meghan’s black $4700 Giorgio Armani lotus dress — noting that it’s been a royal custom for some time to convey messages through the color or symbols on the dress. In this case, Meghan’s wearing a lotus which is a symbol of rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.

Interesting stuff right.

Tune in for Oprah’s interview “Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special” on Sunday, Mar. 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

Will you be watching?