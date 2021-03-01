Bossip Video

Another day, another Real Housewives of Potomac newbie rumor.

After Monique Samuels announced her exit from the show after four seasons and THAT epic binder reveal, there’s been incessant chatter about possible replacements.

As previously reported rumors swirled that friend to several housewives and serial entrepreneur, Erana Tyler, was potentially joining the cast.

That rumor was followed by a rumor that MTV’s Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford could be a potential Real Housewives of Potomac newbie. Several people noted that Kamie is friends with housewife Candiace Dillard from the beauty pageant circuit.

Now there’s a new name in the mix; Mia Thornton.

News of Thornton’s alleged addition comes from theJasmineBRAND which reports that Mia’s “in the lead” to be a champagne glass holder alongside Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo.

“Sources tell us that Mia Thornton is set to be added as either a full-time cast member or friend of the show. With the recent departure of ‘RHOP’ vet, Monique Samuels, theJasmineBRAND exclusively reported in January that the franchise was looking to add two new cast members. According to sources, Mia Thornton is in the lead to be added to the show.”

Mia Thornton is a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area.

She’s also a proud mom of three and a wife.

Could YOU see Mia Thornton joining the #RHOP cast?

If the rumors are true that producers are seeking TWO newbies, who else would you want to see? Erana Tyler or Kamie Crawford???