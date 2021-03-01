Bossip Video

Jay-Z’s MONOGRAM cannabis company just launched a new campaign challenging the nation’s drug policies.

Jay-Z made his first venture into the cannabis industry with MONOGRAM, which is a part of The Parent Company TPCO Holding Corporation. MONOGRAM is more than just cannabis, it’s a luxury lifestyle brand aiming to impact the industry instead of just profit from it and ignoring the harm previously done around cannabis.

Today, MONOGRAM is launching a new campaign challenging drug policies nationwide, which could be a game-changer for the entire marijuana industry.

“Cannabis laws are out of date and disproportionately cruel and punishing when compared to the rest of the legal code. We still don’t have proper regulation for texting and driving in Missouri, but staying home and smoking weed will get you locked up,” shared Mr. Carter. “I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market. Far too often we forget that these are real people whose everyday lives and futures have been affected by this outdated legislature – people like Bryan Rone, who can no longer pursue a career in sales because of a cannabis-related conviction in 2003.”

With this campaign, MONOGRAM has purchased several billboards in various cities and also released visual content with people impacted by the out-of-date laws telling their stories. You can see the content below.