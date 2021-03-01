Bossip Video

…after the second stimmy then there’s probably this

Ok now, don’t be out here playing with our emotions. Biden’s approval rating is already high. No need to gas us up.

According to DailyMail, last night on HBO’s Axios, senior adviser to President Biden Cedric Richmond told Mike Allen that the process of getting Black folks the reparations we deserve is something that will begin soon. You hear that, ADOS?

Richmond says that although Biden offers his full support of H.R. 40 that aims to create a committee to study the issue and how it might work, we don’t have to wait forever studying when we could get right to the point.

‘We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back, and especially African-Americans who were enslaved,’ Richmond continued. ‘We have to do stuff now to improve the plights, status, and future empowerment of black people all around the country.’ ‘And we don’t want to have to wait on a study that we even support,’ he said. ‘We’re going to start acting now.’

SOUNDS good but, uh, how that’s gon’ work? When prompted to be specific about the details, Richmond didn’t go full-throated, “It’s finna rain racks on ERRBODY out-dis-bih!”, he did offer this glimpse at what modern-day reparations would look like for African-Americans.

‘I can’t tell you if, what the time frame on the bill is, but I can tell you this,’ he said. ‘If you start talking about free college tuition to [historically black colleges and universities] and you start talking about free community college and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way.’

A tad dodgy but we’ll see. No one should be making any long-term future plans based on this primetime rhetoric but if Richmond is willing to put his and Joe Biden’s a$$ on the hot seat with public sentiments like this then they better be ready to deliver or risk looking like just another Democrat with lip service and little action.

Watch. This. Space.