2 Chainz and Lil Baby will join forces to take on Quavo and Jack Harlow in a basketball game geared towards helping HBCUs.

If you ask your favorite rapper if they could be doing anything else beside their current profession, most of them would probably want to be a professional basketball or football player. Some, like 2 Chainz, actually played in college and hoped to go pro and had the talent that reflects it being possible. Life works in mysterious ways and everyone eventually finds their path, but luckily for fans, we can always see them hoop in celebrity games. According to Complex, that’s exactly what will happen to kick off All-Star Weekend for Bleacher Report Open Run featuring Quavo, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, and Lil Baby.

The competitive game to 21 will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on B/R app and in partnership with Twitter. The game will also kick off the NBA All-Star weekend with some of the game’s highlights being aired on TNT ahead of Sunday’s game. B/R Open Run will donate to the HBCUs of the winning team’s desire. Louisville’s Jack Harlow decided to represent Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State, Lil Baby selected Morehouse College and Spelman College, while Quavo rounded out the AUC by representing Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College. 2 Chainz has a personal experience with HBCUs. Before becoming a chart-topping rapper, 2 Chainz played Division I basketball at Alabama State University. As a result, Tity will represent ASU during the game. There will also be donations made to Lincoln University, Fisk University, Bennett College, Paine College, and Bishop State Community College.

This is a sure-fire way to get the energy going for All-Star Weekend in Atlanta and will definitely provide peak memes and content to last us the rest of the month.