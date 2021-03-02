Bossip Video

Bolo The Entertainer knows you watched The Real Housewives of Atlanta with your mouth agape while he heated up Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, and he’s issuing a response.

As previously reported Michael Bolwaire is the body rolling, bodysuit clad dancer at the center of #RHOA’s so-called “strippergate” saga. After entertaining the ladies in front of the RHOA production team with his dance moves and his “thaaang” as Porsha Williams would say…

“Bolo After Dark” apparently took place, and things heated up further. A girl-on-girl makeout session happened between Porsha and newbie LaToya Ali, Drew Sidora got another dance from Bolo who put her face down on a coffee table and the ladies stayed up until the wee hours of the morning.

According to Kenya Moore, MUCH more than just dancing happened however and she’s been insistent that she heard “sex noises” happening between the entertainer and two of the women on the cast trip, allegedly Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

Bolo previously denied those allegations citing his professionalism and on an episode of Watch What Happens Live this week he continued to play it cool.

Bolo was a surprise guest on an episode featuring Cynthia Bailey and Miss Lawrence, and when Andy Cohen asked for Bolo’s to speak on his appearance, he had an interesting response.

According to Bolo, he’s never even seen the #RHOA bachelorette party episode. Why? Well, because he’s been busy and he doesn’t need to watch it because he knows what happened firsthand.

“I didn’t get to see the show,” said Bolo. “I know I get it. I do get it — but I got other things to be taking care of. I heard about it afterwards but as far as watching — nah I didn’t watch it. I was there, what did I need to watch it for?”

Fair enough. He was indeed there, all of him.

Bolo also told Andy that his OnlyFans is booming and he’s so busy these days that it can be taxing.

“Yeah, I’ve been doing it for a while, so the new spark is almost giving me the extra push again in my career,” said Bolo. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, so you’ve still got to be Michael when you go home. So, it takes its toll on you after a while.”

This man is clearly cool, calm, collected, and maybe even a bit shy. At one point on WWHL, he was on hand for a game of “Is It Bigger Than Bolo’s D***?” and he was clearly uncomfortable.

Watch Bolo on “Watch What Happens Live” below.