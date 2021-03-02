Bossip Video

Solange Knowles and The Criterion Channel just dropped the remastered director’s cut of her short film, When I Get Home.

In honor of the film and album’s two-year anniversary, the remastered director’s cut is available on The Criterion Channel. In addition, digital activations will take place on Solange’s BlackPlanet page throughout this week. These activations include special screenings of various performances and art installations that have taken place since When I Get Home’s release, along with a digital quilt personally collaged by the artist featuring images and stories submitted by fans about the album’s transformative impact on their life.

The album, which was written, performed and executive produced by Solange, and its accompanying art film, finds the multi-disciplinary artist’s deeply introspective vision of a spiritual expedition reckoning with the question, “Where is home?” The film taps imagery of her hometown’s (Houston, TX) culture with flights of surrealism spotlighting black cowboys, space, futurist worlds, and ritualistic movements that characterize evolution as a recurring presence. Solange explores concepts of origin, fear, safety, and reclamation through the power of ancestral roots and the creation of one’s own kaleidoscopic universe. When I Get Home is a dazzling immersion into the imagination of an artist whose vision knows no bounds.

On Monday, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram where she wrote a lengthy open letter to fans detailing how the critically acclaimed album changed her life.

“…When I first started creating “When I Get Home” I was quite literally fighting for my life…in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! 🙂 with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant,” captioned Solange. “He begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn’t know where it was coming from,” she continued. “I only knew I had to open the door and honor it. I didn’t see naann a thing I imagined. I didn’t know who I was speaking to on “I am a witness”. When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn’t have a clue of why or what the journey would look like. This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can’t go backwards… “

Check out the remastered director’s cut of When I Get Home on The Criterion Channel here.