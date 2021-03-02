“One Question, One Mike” Exclusive: Big Sean Tells Dr. Michael Eric Dyson He Considered Suicide Many Times

We’re sending Big Sean all the love after a brave admission the rapper makes in the debut episode of a new Facebook Watch show.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson has a new series premiering on Facebook Watch tomorrow (March 3) called “One Question, One Mike,” which is part of Facebook Watch’s We the Culture programming, aimed at amplifying the voices of Black content creators. Guests this season will include Angela Rye, Al Sharpton and Tamika Mallory among others. In the debut episode, Big Sean discusses his journey with mental health, sharing about past suicidal ideation while holding a gun.

“I for sure contemplated suicide many times…planning it out to the point where I said, ‘If I do kill myself, my family will have this amount of money,” the Detroit native shared with Dr. Dyson. “I took the timeoff, cancelled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever.”

We’re so glad he sought out help and didn’t pull that trigger. Check out a clip from the premiere episode below:

Oh boy. We’re touched that even in his own suffering, Sean was also worried about being sure his family would be well taken care of. He’s such an incredible, intelligent and sensitive artist. We love you Big Sean, know that you’re loved and no amount of money could ever replace you.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jess Clemmons also appears on the episode, which is titled “Muscle of the Mind.”

“With One Question, One Mike, I wanted to create a platform that amplified Black voices and paid homage to the Civil Rights Movement, that provided a blueprint for any group that has suffered as a result of the fight for equality and justice,” says Dr. Dyson of his show. “One Question, One Mike is important because it raises important questions about who we are and our contributions to the world.”

Dr. Dyson created the show alongside his wife, writer and business strategist Marcia L. Dyson,

who also serves as the show’s co-executive producer.

“As a social activist, writer and business strategist, I have an intimate look behind the scenes,” says Mrs. Dyson. “People always inundate Mike with ‘one more question.’ The show provides the opportunity to ask and answer questions that celebrate the impact and importance of the Black community while also exploring a variety of cultural issues specifically through a Black lens.”

“One Question, One Mike” is the latest offering in a varied catalogue of content by Black creators supported by Facebook as part of their We the Culture initiative. We the Culture grew out of the company’s announcement last summer — following the murder of George Floyd — that it would invest $200 million to support Black-owned businesses and organizations, including $25 million earmarked for Black content creators.

Check out a trailer for the series below: