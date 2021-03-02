Bossip Video

A rapper in Spain allegedly cut off a British teacher’s penis as part of an arrangement to garner views on a Youtube video of the amputation.

According to reports from The Independent, Aaron Beltran has been charged by Spanish authorities of reportedly wounding the victim after police came upon the horrific scene in March 2019. Beltran was living with an English teacher named Andrew Breach in Zaragosa, Spain and, allegedly, his roommate is the one who proposed the video idea.

Prosecutors claim the pair worked out a deal where Beltran would remove Breach’s penis with a kitchen knife and Breach would pay him depending on the number of hits the video ended up receiving. Once the views came rolling in, the payment ranged from around $240 to around $3,000 (so…yeah, not nearly enough).

“On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7:15 p.m. when both men were in the victim’s bedroom, Andrew tied his pajama cord around the bottom of his penis to avoid hemorrhaging,” reads a description of the incident included in the indictment, according to The Sun. “The accused, who was sat on a chair in front of him, cut his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife which was never found because the accused got rid of it.”

According to police officers who spoke to the Independent, Breach revealed the scheme once he was hospitalized. Breach denies this story, saying he was alone in removing his own penis. He told the court that the whole thing was his own doing.

Beltran could possibly face up to four years and six months in prison if found guilty of “wounding,” reports stated.

Whatever the case, luckily for him, doctors were able to successfully reattach his penis and reports claim it is functional.