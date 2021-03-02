Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian Are The Sweetest Stuart Weitzman Spokesfamily Everrrr

When it comes to keeping it cute in a campaign, Stuart Weitzman killed it with their latest series of ads shot with Serena Williams.

The luxury shoemaker tapped the tennis champ’s toddler, three-year-old Olympia Ohanian to join her mom for their Spring 2021 campaign

https://twitter.com/StuartWeitzman/status/1366830758774640641/photo/1

How cute are these pictures? Olympia is so precious.

But if the photos are cute — the actually videos are even sweeter. Watch little Olympia dance her dance by her Mom’s side. This has to be the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen meant to sell shoes.

A really cute clip was also posted to Olympia’s Instagram account with the caption:

Doing my happy dance! Check out my first fashion campaign with mama at stuartweitzman.com @stuartweitzman @serenawilliams #footstepstofollow #swspring2021 #swwomen

Serena also posted a dancing video of Olympia, this time in a white dress.

Serena captioned the clip:

The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue… this time with @stuartweitzman! Check it out at stuartweitzman.com #footstepstofollow #swspring2021 #swwomen @olympiaohanian

We love all the matchy mini-me moments that Serena and Olympia have had and we definitely see a lot more endorsement opportunities for Olympia in the future — especially if she follows in Serena’s footsteps as an athlete.