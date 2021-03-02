Bossip Video

Jahmil French, who played the role of Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has reportedly passed away at the age of 29.

The sad news was confirmed by his friends and co-workers via social media on March 2.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” tweeted producer Joshua Safran, who worked with French on Netflix’s Soundtrack. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

As of now, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Degrassi actress Melinda Shankar also tweeted about the devastating news, writing, “So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were.”

Another person who worked with French, his Degrassi co-star Annie Clark, also shared a tribute to her late friend on Instagram.

“Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French,” she wrote under a slideshow of photos showcasing their relationship “We started on Degrassi the same year and I’ll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around.”

She continued, “The video on the last slide is how I always think of him. He was such a special person and I’m so grateful for the memories we made. I still can’t believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all 😔”