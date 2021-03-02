Bossip Video

New season, new reignited beefs…who dis?

Season 8 of “Married To Medicine” is on the way and two cast members who are far from friends STILL have issues.

Lisa Nicole Cloud who was previously featured on seasons 2-4 is back in the mix and clashing once again with Dr. Heavenly Kimes. After already beefing over a myriad of issues…

the two will face off again when the new season premieres Sunday, March 7 at 9/8c.

According to Lisa Nicole, Heavenly is still on her bad side, this time for “trying to compete with her.” According to the returning Bravo TV star, Heavenly has a “lack of identity” and is a copycat.

“Heavenly is the one that has not been very welcoming of my return, and I don’t think we were ever in competition cause I don’t compete against Heavenly. Let’s be for real.” Lisa Nicole Cloud tells All About The Tea. “I will say Heavenly has a way of trying to copy everybody. She doesn’t really know what she wants to be when she grows up. One minute she’s a relationship expert. The next minute she’s a marriage guru.” Lisa Nicole shared with All About The Tea.“I remember a season where she was talking to us about our marriage. Then she has a dating app and then she’s in real estate. I hear she’s selling hair now. She’s still tryna figure out what she wants to be.”

She also said she’s feuded with Heavenly over mobile Covid testing units in Season 8. According to Lisa, she’s not certain that Heavenly and her hubby had pure intentions when they started doing COVID-19 testing.

“We’re a pandemic, so we obviously needed all the Covid testing we could get. I wouldn’t say we should be arguing about Covid testing, but I will say that I had been doing Covid testing since the pandemic hit. I own a diagnostic laboratory, so we actually have ACLA, we run Covid testing and so we’ve been out in the community from day one, trying to make a difference and service underserved communities.” Lisa Nicole tells All About The Tea exclusively. “And right around the time that the Cameras started rolling is all of a sudden when you see Heavenly and Dr. Damon doing Covid testing. I’m not saying they didn’t want to make a difference. I’m just saying I don’t know if it was for the camera or they really wanted to be of service to the community. So that’s the argument that we had or discussions that maybe people are referring to .. cause umm I don’t think they’re still doing it. I think once the cameras wrapped that was a wrap of the fleet of mobile RVs that were testing. Let’s be claer, Dr. Damon is an amazing doctor, I really think Damon is a good guy but being out in the trenches, that’s some real work. “

Lisa also added that Heavenly shadily “fat-shamed” her this season and said that she gained weight during the pandemic.

According to Lisa, that’s unfair because Heavenly was at one point allegedly over 300 pounds before slimming down to her current size.

“Heavenly did say I was fat and accused me of gaining a lot of weight,” said Lisa. “And saying that I had a belly and all that kind of stuff and granted we’ve been in Covid and I have picked up some pounds, but we’re talking about somebody who was 350 pounds, I have never been over 125 pounds in m life even in my heaviest state. Fat-shaming after getting your weight tow here you want it to be—I give it to Hevnmly she’s looking much, much better than she’s ever looked but let’s not get a big head.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Watch Lisa Nicole Cloud talk “Married To Medicine” with All About The Tea below.

Will YOU be watching “Married To Medicine” this Sunday???