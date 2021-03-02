Bossip Video

If we were this little girl’s parents…whew…

The gulag is too good for Britt Reid. He’s gotta be sent somewhere far worse.

For those of you who don’t remember or cognitively dissociated, Britt Reid, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, damn near killed multiple people in a DUI crash just days before his team took an L in the Super Bowl. At the time of the incident, we reported that 5-year-old Ariel Young was the most injured of the victims and was fighting for her life. Today, we have an update on her condition.

According to USAToday, Ariel has survived the horrific crash but her life will likely be significantly more difficult due to her injuries. Family attorney John Porto told Good Morning America that Ariel is awake which is a very positive development, however…

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto told ABC on Tuesday. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking. It’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

When police questioned Reid, he told them that he had “two to three drinks” and had taken some prescription Adderall earlier that afternoon. There is no doubt that a massive lawsuit is coming but none of that even matters. Drunk-a$$, pill-poppin’, loser-a$$ Britt Reid has permanently damaged this beautiful little girl. As of this writing, there have no charges filed against Reid while the family and the police wait for the toxicology report to come back. But if it is found that he was impaired in any way while driving his pick-up truck at God-only-knows what speed…

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said. “We don’t have the toxicology back, I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit.”

Facts.