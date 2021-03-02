Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried about her estranged husband Kanye West’s mental health amid their divorce.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Kardashian says the reality star will “always love Kanye,” going on to say the pair are in contact regarding the joint custody of their kids. Despite things seemingly being handled fairly professionally, Kim is reportedly concerned about West’s mental health after she filed for divorce in February.

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier,” the source told the publication. “Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

The source went on to tell ET that the pair’s four children–North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1–are “doing great” and that the “older ones have had time to process and understand the situation.” The source continued, “Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this.”

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans that Kim is reportedly spending a lot of time with her family during the divorce.

“She is happy to see that chapter close,” the source explained. “She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

Neither Kim nor Kanye has publicly spoken on their divorce.