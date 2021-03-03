BOSSIP Exclusive: #MAFS’ Paige Details Her ‘Traumatic’ Marriage To Chris & Speaks On THAT ‘Every Day’ Intimacy Reveal

“I think a lot of people are so quick to judge me and call me weak-minded, desperate or even my favorite – “a doormat”, but no one takes the time to really sit on the fact that coming into this process I really respected the ideals and values of marriage and wanted something like that on my own…”

A Married At First Sight participant whose toxic and tragic marriage has been the subject of headlines is speaking out. Paige Banks KNOWS you’ve been negatively commenting on her strict reliance on God in her Chris Williams marriage and she’s got tons to say about it.

As previously reported viewers saw the ATL accountant finally reach her breaking point with the “entrepreneur” after a mountain of disrespect that peaked with news that Chris’s ex-fiancee “who he’s still in love with” is 6 weeks pregnant with his child.

Following their honeymoon, Chris said he wanted a divorce but still shadily strung Paige along by saying “he was scared he’d fall in love with her.” That left her confused and hopeful that maybe they weren’t truly “finished” with each other.

Also during last week’s episode, Paige shockingly confessed that she continued having sex with her husband, “every day”, without protection even after he said he was “unattracted to her” and even after he dropped the pregnant ex news.

BOSSIP recently chatted with Paige to get clarity on that intimacy reveal, and to get her real thoughts about being matched with Chris.

While calling her marriage “traumatic”, Page responded to the “weak-minded shade” she’s received and addressed the possibility that she was matched with a “narcissist.”

See Paige’s chat with BOSSIP below.

You looked beautiful on your wedding day and that dress was EVERYTHING! How did you feel walking down the aisle?

Thank you! For the most part, the two weeks before I got married I was surprisingly calm about everything, but as soon as I was ready to walk down the aisle I was literally a nervous wreck. To think that the man that I could potentially be spending the rest of my life with being down the other side of the aisle was really crazy to me. Once I actually started walking down the aisle and all eyes were on me, my mind was all over the place.

Which of the girls on MAFS are you closest to and still in contact with?

I am pretty close with all of the ladies. This process has definitely bonded us a great deal. I value their friendship so much. You can catch us on a trip together, at some happy hour spot or chatting it up in our group text.

You have arguably had one of the most tumultuous marriages we’ve seen on MAFS and people think Chris is not a good fit for you at all. Why do you think you two were matched? What qualities of yours align?

I am honestly still trying to figure that out myself. Good and bad!

Throughout this process we’ve seen you strongly lean on your faith, but after the baby news did you also lean on any family or friends for advice?

Yes, I leaned on my family and some close friends and they – like myself – were devastated and heartbroken about how everything was transpiring in our situation at such a short period of time. Majority of them wanted me to run in the other direction but were supportive of me and my decisions to stay.

What was the best advice Pastor Cal gave you during that sit-down? He seemed really empathetic to your experience.

I love Pastor Cal! I have always looked up to him and am very appreciative of the role he has played in my post-experiment experience. I think the best advice he had given me during that sit-down is to never downplay my commitment to the marriage or this process. I think a lot of people are so quick to judge me and call me weak-minded, desperate or even my favorite – “a doormat”, but no one takes the time to really sit on the fact that coming into this process I really respected the ideals and values of marriage and wanted something like that on my own. I knew that the process would not be easy but I did not expect so many challenges so early on during the process. Marriage is not easy and if I could do it all over again, knowing what I know now, I would have definitely made some different decisions. I knew my spirit was really uneasy on wedding day but I still wanted to give things a fair chance.

I think people will be shocked to hear that you continued to be intimate with Chris even after his shocking reveal, do you care to clarify what happened?

This is such a sensitive conversation but out of respect for myself and my family I’d rather not discuss this in detail.

Do you think Chris took the meeting with Pastor Cal seriously? We clearly saw him snickering on camera.

No. I think at that point he had already made his mind up and it wasn’t really any convincing him to stay in the marriage.

Do you think Chris’s comment about “being scared about falling in love” with you was sincere?

At the time I did because he had said it to me once before off-camera with other people around, but saying it and meaning it are two different things.

Social media users have been FAR from kind to Chris but you’re the only one who spent time with him behind the scenes, do you personally think he’s a narcissist like social media does?

The Chris that you see on camera is the same guy off camera. He’s very self-serving this entire time.

What do you want viewers to learn about you this season of MAFS? A number of people were surprised that you didn’t pack up and leave Chris on the honeymoon.

I think it is a lot easier to judge a book by its cover than to actually empathize with that person and their experience. This was actually a very traumatic experience for me and there were plenty of times when I emotionally checked out from the entire process. The pressure of it all had really taken a toll. I truly like to see the good in people and that’s why I give difficult things a fighting chance, but just like the ole saying goes, “When someone shows you who they are believe them the first time.”

We’ve seen your strong faith keep you calm throughout this entire ordeal and you’ve handled things with such class and grace, what do you think God wanted you to learn through this process?

Thank you so much for your kind words! I’ve seen a lot of commentary circulating around “God would not support this mess” or not to bring my religion in my struggle. The ironic part about all of this is I felt like God had given up on me because of all of the disparities that I had been facing throughout my process. I was journaling during my experience and in the beginning I was questioning God for bringing me into this experience and then I started to shift my prayers to become gratitude based and I just started to see an overall shift in my perspective of life. The biggest lesson I think he wanted me to learn throughout this process is to not rush Him and to let things happen on His time. This process confirmed the healing and transformative work that needs to be done in order to truly be ready for marriage.

