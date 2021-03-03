Bossip Video

Forbes reveals how much JAY-Z reportedly made from selling a stake of his Ace Of Spades champagne to LVHM.

Last week, JAY-Z pulled a JAY-Z move, once again, aligning with LVMH for global distribution and selling a 50% stake in his Armand de Brignac champagne brand, Ace Of Spades. The goal of the entire partnership was to take the business to new heights around the world.

Before the pandemic, champagne sales hit record growth, and though they dropped during Stay-At-Home orders, as we (hopefully) make our way toward the end of the pandemic, the growth is back on track. According to Forbes, Hov’s brand was valued at around $600 million for the deal, making his 50% sell a massive payday.

Forbes values the deal for the bubbly wine, known by its nickname Ace of Spades thanks to its logo design and several of Jay-Z’s lyrics promoting it, at roughly $630 million, based on conversations with five beverage analysts and industry insiders. That’s double Forbes’ previous valuation of the brand. The terms of the deal have not been publicly reported by LVMH or Jay-Z, whose company will still handle production. Neither side would comment, but based on analyst estimates, Jay-Z likely pocketed at least $315 million in the deal. “The multiples for Armand de Brignac—based on the category and volume size of the brand—far outreach brands that don’t have that celebrity ownership,” says beverage market analyst Eric Schmidt.

As the deal starts to take shape, even the 50% Hov is left with will eventually be worth more than he sold the other half for. Once again, he’s adding to the blueprint he’s leaving behind for all of us to follow.