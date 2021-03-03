“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Bow Wow’s Mom Suggests He Get “Snipped” After Talk About DNA Testing For His Maybe Baby

Bow Wow’s latest fatherhood journey is playing out in front of all of our eyes on “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” and apparently he’s relieved he hasn’t had MORE surprise seeds.

We’re still a day away from the brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” but you know we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! On this week’s episode, Bow Wow has a heart to heart with his mom Teresa Caldwell as he reveals he’s set to get a DNA test ASAP to find out whether or not he’s the father. His mom chides him about living dangerously, cautioning that he should slow down because it’s not easy raising a child with someone he doesn’t really know. Bow Wow responds by saying that considering the life he’s led, having toured from the age of 14 and made so much money he “could easily have nine” kids and that two kids by 32-years-old actually isn’t bad. His mom responds, “After two I’m taking you to the doctor and you are getting fixed.” When Bow Wow protests, she warns him, “You’re going to get drunk again and make the same mistake.”

Check out the clip below:

For that baby’s sake let’s call it a blessing and not a mistake BUT Bow’s mom does make some valid points. Do you think he’s being too nonchalant about his Baby Daddy status?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Pimpin’ and Diamond call it quits, and Khi can’t resist making a move when he learns Diamond is single. Meanwhile, Bow anxiously awaits the results of his paternity test and considers how a baby son could impact his future.

Growing Up Hip Hop “SAVAGE LOVE” – Premieres Thursday, March 4 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV. Will you be watching?