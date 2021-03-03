Bossip Video

When a queen is speaking, you should STFU.

Both Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal are basketball legends, champions, and lovers of the sport. Both have competed at the highest levels and have emerged victorious against their opponents. Both work for TNT as analysts for the weekly televised NBA games. That said, not all legends are created equal and neither are all analysts. For example, Candace is an advocate for social justice reform in America and Shaq is a cop who never voted until last year. Just sayin’.

Last night after appearing on “Inside the NBA,” both Candace and Shaq started trending on Twitter and their names have remained on the thumbs of NBA fans who are taking great delight in Candace DESTROYING Shaq’s silly, antiquated, get-off-my-lawn, old-man-yells-at-clouds analysis of how the game is played in the modern era. If you’re looking for quality shade, then you’ve clicked on the right post!

So, without further ado…

This look though!

Candace went full-on “Can you BELIEVE this negro tried me like that?! The audacity!” The only thing that could have made this any better is if Candace gave Shaq the Mutombo finger. She dismantled his paper-thin argument with such poise and grace. Add a few cold-hard facts and *boom*, owned. We can only liken this to when (SPOILER ALERT) Wanda Maximoff turned around and saw Vision’s mutilated dead body in episode 4 of WandaVision.

Oh, and if Shaq wasn’t already having a bad enough day, there’s this…

We love it *Dwyane Wade voice*

What do you think? Was Shaq trying to shade Candace?