Solange just opened up about a difficult period in her career, revealing that she was “fighting for [her] life” during the process of recording her last album.

The singer celebrated the two-year-anniversary of her 2019 project, When I Get Home, with a personal note to fans, which she shared on Instagram.

“2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life,” she wrote under a dimly lit photo of herself. “When I first started creating “When I Get Home” I was quite literally fighting for my life…in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! 🙂 with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant.” She continued, “He begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn’t know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it. I didn’t see naann a thing I imagined. I didn’t know who I was speaking to on “I am a witness”. When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn’t have a clue of why or what the journey would look like.” “This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can’t go backwards,” Solange wrote. “Believe me I’ve tried saying “nah I’m just playing” so many times, ha. I’m not a big fan of talking about shit I don’t know yet. I didn’t do much talking during this time because of that. I’m really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn’t all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time. This Houston ting moves slow y’all.”

The singer went on to tell fans that she’ll go into more detail down the line but continued to emphasize just how important this album is to her.

“One day, I’ll tell y’all about the days I’ve had since I opened this door,” she concluded. “The things I’ve uncovered. The life long healing I’ve begin. The great divine joy and love I’ve experienced. The stories of my past I’ve survived that I had stored all up in my body…. till it said…. no more. The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it. Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH. I’m so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time. So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home 🖤”

Though Solange did not go into detail about her health problems, she previously talked about her struggles with an autonomic nerve disorder in 2017, which forced her to cancel several concerts.

Despite the sad news, The Saint Records label boss is currently celebrating her critically acclaimed fourth studio album with a massive win. Solange announced on Tuesday that the remastered director’s cut version of the film accompanying the album would be added to the Criterion Collection Channel for fans to enjoy.