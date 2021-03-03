Bossip Video

Baby O is here!

A super sweet Married At First Sight couple has welcomed a bundle of joy. After meeting on #MAFS Charlotte and continuing their well-matched marriage, Deonna and Greg Okotie are proud parents of a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news in a statement noting that their son, Declan Okotie, has officially joined their family.

“We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world. We’re all healthy and doing well just happy to be home as a family of 3!” said the Okoties.

Declan Okotie was born Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 8:44 pm, weighing 6 lbs 9oz and both mom and dad are proudly posting Instagram pics of their baby boy.

New mommy Deonna noted in her IG post that she endured 36 hours of labor to give birth. She also said that her adorable dog Sandy who was seen on MAFS and Married At First Sight Couples Cam already loves her little bro.

“Over the weekend our little bundle of joy entered the world after a long 36hrs of labor!” Deonna captioned a pic of baby Declan. “Say hello to Declan Okotie aka Baby O. We love him so much already! 💙 Thank you for all of the well wishes and blessings. Everyone is doing great and getting adjusted to our new normal. Sandy ABSOLUTELY loves her brother.

New papa Greg is equally excited and said couldn’t be happier to be a dad. He also gave props to Deonna for enduring her long labor.

“Our little man has arrived! Everyone meet Declan Okotie! He came into the world over the weekend and it was a journey (36 hrs of labor 😳). I don’t know how Deonna dealt with all of that pain for so long but she did and I’m beyond happy, proud, and in awe of her!! We’re so blessed 🙌🏾! Deonna and Declan are healthy and doing well! Now we’re just trying to get used to our new normal! Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! He’s finally here ☺️!”

So sweet to see these two still going strong!

Congrats to the Okoties!

You can see more of this perfectly paired couple when Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m.