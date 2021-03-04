Bossip Video

New show, who dis?

There’s a new show afoot that features Black chefs, brunch boots, and a kooky competition.

Facebook Watch and TheShadeRoom are announcing The Shady Brunch, a cooking competition series featuring talented and up-and-coming Black chefs who are competing to win over the judges who happen to be a group of seriously shady brunchers. The extraordinary meals made by the kitchen aficionados will be judged by everyday people who don’t hold back and offer their real opinions.

In the first episode, The Shady Brunch goes back to school as Chef Red Beard (@chefredbeard) and Chef Kev (@trapkitchenkev) compete against each other in a college budget inspired brunch cookoff.

Trap Kitchen Kev is a self-proclaimed “grill master” from L.A. who loves firing up BBQ over hot coals, meanwhile, his competitor Chef Red Beard, is a northeast D.C. native who doesn’t have a “specialty” but specializes in the finished product.

“I hone my craft, there’s not one dish or an array of dishes,” said Chef Red Beard. “Moreso technique and presentation.”

For their branch-off, the two were given limited ingredients but told to make ramen using non-traditional “shady” ingredients like okra and hot Cheetos. Chef Red Beard used the hot Cheetos in his Tonkotsu pork-based ramen and fried the okra before pairing it with ginger. Trap Kitchen Kev used his “shady” ingredients differently and made trap mac and cheese before using the flaming Cheetos alongside cabbage for a “flaming okra cabbage” with andouille sausage.

The winner will move on to the semi-final competition to compete for this year’s Shady Brunch Championship.

The Shady Brunch will air weekly on Wednesdays at 3 pm PT on Facebook Watch.