LA County sheriffs have issued a search warrant to recover the black box from Tiger Woods’ wrecked vehicle.

Tiger Woods is still in the early stages of his recovery and revealed he’s in great spirits heading into the new task at hand: getting better. Two weeks ago, he was involved in a near-fatal crash in Los Angeles that resulted in him being carried away straight to surgery with some major damage done to his legs. Tiger was already taking it easy due to back injuries and this accident has just set him back even more.

At first, it was revealed Tiger would not face any charges in the accident, but according to reports from TMZ, LA County has had a change of heart and wants the black box from the vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the search warrant prepared by the Sheriff’s Dept. outlined details of the crash that left Tiger badly injured. Some of the items go to the heart of the warrant — establishing probable cause — the fact there were no skid marks, the objects struck by the SUV before it came to rest, the fact it was a single-vehicle crash, Tiger’s horrendous injuries as well as damage to the vehicle and apparent excessive speed.

With the uphill battle Tiger is facing with his health, we seriously doubt he cares about a misdemeanor charge. If you’re wondering why they would do all of this while he is enduring such a tough time, refer to JAY-Z’s 4:44 track 2.

In a statement made to USA Today on Tuesday, Sherriff Deputy John Schloegl explained the reasoning behind the investigation.

“We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed,” Schloegl said. “If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving if somebody was on their cellphone or something like that. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.”

Deputies hope the box can provide more insight into what propelled the sudden crash.