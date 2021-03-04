“She’s The Boss” Exclusive: Nicole Tries Teaching Eddie To Date — With Stuffed Animals! [VIDEO]

When you’re nervous do you find it helpful to use visualization strategies?

A brand new episode of “She’s The Boss” airs tonight on USA Network and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In this clip, Nicole is doing “visualization” exercises with her “Manny” Eddie in order to help him find a date. This clip not only focuses on dating but also illustrates how one can visualize their success in business. According to Walters, “In business, when you’re nervous, it’s so important to get a vision around what you’re walking into so you can perform your best.” Check out the clip below.

That was pure comedy! Way more funny than romantic. Do you think Eddie will be more or less prepared for his date after this practice run with Nicole? We REALLY hope he doesn’t blink and lean like that when he gets to dinner.

Here’s a little more background on the show, which just recently premiered on the network:

“She’s The Boss” follows Nicole Walters, an ambitious, jet-setting entrepreneur who runs a multi-million dollar marketing empire, and her husband, Josh Walters, a quirky and devoted stay-at-home lawyer. The modern-day family is made complete with the couples’ three lovely adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole’s over-the-top executive assistant and best friend. Although Nicole has conquered the business world, she and Josh are learning on-the-fly that parenthood isn’t always as easy as it seems, and the Walters work to juggle family, careers, obstacles, laughter, and love. Faced with the never-ending entrepreneur laundry list and all the demands that come with being a wife and mother of three, can Nicole learn to find the perfect balance and truly have it all?

The new episode of “She’s The Boss” airs tonight, Thursday, March 4th at 10:30 EST on USA.

Will you be watching?