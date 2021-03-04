Bossip Video

Bobby Shmurda’s record catalog has seen an increase of over 500% since his release from prison.

Last week, Bobby Shmurda was released from prison after serving six years inside of New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Bobby was serving time for multiple charges including conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and gun possession. As the story goes, Bobby could have been home sooner, but took more time so his best friend Rowdy Rebel wouldn’t have to, which just made fans love the rapper that much more.

Upon his release, Bobby came home to an outpouring of love and brought back that young New York energy before even making his first official appearance. According to Billboard, the day before his release, when news broke he was on his way home, his streaming numbers began to climb and ended up hitting new heights.

His streams jumped 264% from 288,000 on Feb. 21 to 1.1 million on Feb. 22. They then surged by 150% to 2.6 million on Feb. 23, the day of his release. The biggest song by Shmurda in the most recently available two-day tracking period is “Hot N—a,” also known as “Hot Boy,” which received 2.2 million streams Feb. 22-23, up 340% from 491,000 on Feb. 20-21. “Bobby Bitch” follows with a 965% increase from 95,000 streams on Feb. 20-21 to 1 million on Feb. 22-23.

With Bobby’s inevitable first post-prison record on the way, hopefully, fans will continue to stream and propel Bobby back to the forefront with a massive debut for his new music. On Instagram, he’s been seen recording new music, which will hopefully be out sometime soon.

Until then, take a look behind the scenes of his first day out courtesy of CivilTV below.