“Millennials” Exclusive: Jaheem Tries To Shoot His Shot With Carmen [VIDEO]

For all the King Keraun fans this clip is for youuuuuu!

If you haven’t watched ALLBLK’s hilarious new half-hour comedy “Millennials” you gotta check it out. The show follows the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors from across the hall, as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in Los Angeles. On the new episode, directed by Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) Omar comes up financially after receiving an insider trading tip and Jaheem tries to shoot his shot with Carmen after an awkward encounter.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jaheem’s so-called black activist cousin Adrian comes to town and begins to brainwash all the guys with his unethical beliefs during the duration of his visit; while Todd joins an experimental medical trial to make some fast money but it gives him bizarre side effects.

Here’s more about the series:

Omar (Kyle Massey, “That’s So Raven,”) is a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, urging his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?) an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady, “Everybody Hates Chris”) to get their acts together. In each episode, the friends’ schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out– except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, “Tales,” “Wild N’ Out”), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys. Tanjareen Thomas (“Famous in Love”), comedian Buddy Lewis (Big Stan, Black Dynamite), and Katherine Florence (social media influencer @katieflorence), also star.

A new episode of “Millennials,” will be available Thursday, March 4 on AMC’s ALLBLK.

Will you be watching?