Being paid millions to be not-even-mediocre at your existentially important job is peak white privilege.

Remember when Texas got hit with a historic snowstorm a couple of weeks ago? The people in Texas do and so does the board that sits atop the state’s energy company ERCOT. According to DailyMail, the board forced CEO Bill Magness out of his job with a 60-day notice as a consequence of leaving 4.5 million Texans without power or useable water for at least a day with hundreds of thousands more left stranded for up to a week. Not to mention the people who DIED because of chaos caused by the outage the least of which is the fact that prices skyrocketed 10 times the typical amount.

Yeah, you gotta lose your job for that. Hell, you might f**k around and go to jail for that.

‘ERCOT’s decision to oust CEO Bill Magness signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago,’ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on Twitter.