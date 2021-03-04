Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj and her level 2 sex-offender hubby Kenneth Petty are facing some hefty allegations of “intimidation” from his victim.

As many people know by now, Petty served time for an attempted first-degree rape conviction stemming from a 1994 assault. Last year, Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Now the victim, “Jennifer” says the couple is harassing her to recant her story.

Choosing to use an alias, “Jennifer” has spoken with Laura Bradley for an in-depth Daily Beast feature focused on the alleged intimidation tactics with which she says she’s been targeted. The publication reports “Jennifer” claims that associates of Minaj and Petty’s spent months last year harassing her recant her story, going so far as to offer hundreds of thousands of dollars on their behalf.

At one point, Jennifer says, she also spoke with Nicki Minaj herself. She further alleges that “associates” of both Minaj and Petty have harassed her with the same intention as recently as last year, right after Kenneth’s March arrest.

DB reports:

Four days after Petty’s arrest last March, a man named Barry, who Jennifer remembered had been close with her brother when they were all school-aged, reached out to her. Jennifer didn’t think much of it at first when Barry mentioned Minaj and Petty, or even when he offered to make the fuss around the court case “go away.” (The Blast had just published the criminal complaint months before.) But then Barry allegedly told Jennifer that Minaj wanted to speak with her. Even as she agreed to share her phone number, Jennifer didn’t believe what was happening. “Next thing you know, my phone rings, and it’s her.” As Jennifer recounts, Minaj told her she’d heard she was willing to help them out—“and if there’s anything you need…” The rapper allegedly offered to fly Jennifer to Los Angeles or to fly her publicist out to Atlanta.

Wow. Jennifer recalled telling Nicki on the phone, “listen. I just need you to know, woman to woman, this really happened,” after they apparently seemed to want to discuss her signing an NDA agreement. Jennifer said she never spoke with Minaj again following this call.

Shortly after, Jennifer said a man from New York contacted her cousin in North Carolina with an offer of half a million dollars in exchange for speaking with Petty’s attorney. Barry (her brother’s friend) had also allegedly urged Jennifer to recant her rape allegation, showing up outside her house with $20,000 to put her signature on a letter in which the allegations would be recanted.

“I came outside and sat in the car, and he pulled out the letter and the $20,000 out of his middle console and put the money on my lap,” Jennifer said. “And I held it in my hands, and I put it on the floor in the passenger seat. And I told him, ‘I’m not taking it. I don’t want it.’”

She says she later found out Barry wanted the rapper to appear at his daughter’s 16th birthday party. YOU can read Daily Beast’s full report with Jennifer detailing her alleged interactions with Nicki, Kenneth, and associates HERE.