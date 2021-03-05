“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Lateshia And Glen Celebrate Black Love With The Couples Who Inspire Them [VIDEO]

Happy Friday!

A brand new episode of OWN’s series “Belle Collective” airs tonight and we’ve got a sneak peek for your viewing pleasure right now. If you’ve been following the show, the women have been balancing their demanding careers with challenging personal lives and tonight we’ll see an even deeper side to what’s going on in some of their home lives. Glen and Lateshia seek some counseling and finally start to see from their partners’ perspectives. The counselor recommends they surround themselves with other couples whose marriages they admire, so they have a black love dinner party with some of the other couples.

Check out the clip below:

That was sweet. We love to see a show that helps bring people together

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Latrice’s photo shoot for her new hair care line becomes a disaster. While Marie makes a decision about her marriage to Cedric, Lateshia reignites sparks with Glen to distract him from his contract demands. Tambra experiences ups and downs in her career.

Sounds like the ladies have a whole lot going on.

The new episode of “Belle Collective” airs Friday, March 5th at 10PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?