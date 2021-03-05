Bossip Video

California Rep. Eric Swalwell thought that January 6, 2021, would be his last day on Earth. While hiding from an angry and violent mob of MAGA insurrectionists, Swalwell texted his wife to tell her, “I love you very much. And our babies.”

According to TMZ, Swalwell is personally suing Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting the violence and encouraging the mob to storm the Capitol as the Senate was set to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Swalwell’s suit is not only on behalf of his personal emotional trauma but also as a sitting Congressperson he has the standing to sue for the disruption of the legal electoral process.

Swalwell also charges that Trump & co. are guilty of “bias-related crimes” that violate federal law prohibiting attacks against people for their political affiliation. The congressman is asking for both compensatory and punitive damages in addition to a 7-day notice before any of the defendants plan a large rally in Washington, D.C.

Sounds like Rep. Swalwell wants blood and dust and we don’t blame him one bit. Thus far there have precisely zero consequences for what happened that day and if the party of “law and order” won’t do anything about then the “radical liberals” must hold those responsible accountable.