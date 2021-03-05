“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell Comes Clean To His Mother About Baby Rumors [VIDEO]

Have you guys been keeping up with “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”...

It’s Friday so we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” . We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Martell and Melody’s divorce is still weighing on them both heavily, which we see when Martell visits his mom and he begins venting. Martell takes issue with how Melody spills their drama onto social media and again he accuses her of doing the same thing that he did — Cheat! Speaking of cheating, Martell’s mom asks about the other rumors that have been going around about his mistress being pregnant and he finally fesses up!

Check out the clip below:

Listen, we need some clarity because Martell KEEPS saying Melody cheated too — and we’re having a hard time seeing it. Also he’s too funny acting like he’s about to “start” saying things about her to defend himself when he’s been saying them all along. SMH. That man knows how to gaslight with the best of them.

Here’s what else to expect from Saturday’s episode:

LaTisha throws an event aimed at empowering young Black girls, and Destiny sets up a retreat for the women. Wanda brings the drama when she questions Marsau about his accident, and Martell loses a business deal and feels like he’s hitting rock bottom.

Episode “Something’s Scott To Give” of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday at 9PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?