Some Cardi B fans aren’t as excited as the rapper about her new business venture.

Cardi has already expressed the fact that she can’t tweet anything without being bombarded with messages in regards to dropping new music–and that bothers her. The other day, when she simply tried to compliment Lizzo on a recent photo shoot, her replies were filled with questions about when both artists were going to collab, which seemingly drove Cardi up a wall.

On Friday, the rapper took to Twitter to announced a new business venture: a doll.

Cardi B has teamed up with Real Women Are, a new and exclusive doll brand to release the figurine. The brand draws inspiration behind creating dolls that depict diversity and impactful women of color.

In a statement, Cardi expressed her excitement for the partnership, telling fans that she hopes the new toy line will help to “inspire” little girls around the world.

“As everyone knows, I’m a mom. And today, more than ever, it’s important to me to give my daughter inspiration and badass women to look up to,” shared Cardi B. “Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them. We’re in the White House now, but we’re still so far behind in other places. Representation matters.” “What makes Real Women Are special is that young girls of color are a priority to the doll brand,” the “UP” rapper continued. “We want them to know that they are special. That they are worthy of having a toy that looks like them. We’re not building Real Women Are as an afterthought or something just to check off a box. Creating a doll that is a mirror of our daughters, nieces and granddaughters is at our very core.”

The Bronx native gushed more about the project on ABC’s 3rd Hour of Today.

While this is an exciting move for the Grammy-award-winning artist, fans weren’t so impressed. Unsurprisingly, some impatient followers expressed their disappointment over the 28-year-old releasing a custom doll rather than a new album. She ended up getting so many messages expressing that same sentiment, that she deactivated her Twitter account.

Then, Cardi took to Instagram live to explain her frustration.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of **t to please people,” she said on an Instagram Live. “I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya…’eh, you’re dropping a f***ing doll, we want an album!’ How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?”

Luckily for Belcalis, her doll sold out in minutes–so it looks like not everyone was disappointed in the announcement.

You can find out more details on how to snag your very own Belcalis toy HERE.