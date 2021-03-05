“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Momma Dee “Surrenders” In Song [VIDEO]

The weekend just got here but a new episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” is waiting on the other side.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” for your viewing pleasure. The clip finds the Queen herself, Momma Dee, taking to the stage to perform a song. Take a wild guess which song she picks?! “I Surrender.” Yep. We wouldn’t have guessed it either. But the episode is called “Holy Hell” so it seems there is a spiritual lean to the episode. Check out the clip below:

SMH they know they’re wrong for laughing at her like that. What did you think of Momma Dee’s performance?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

All hell breaks loose at Scrappy’s bible study when Mendeecees reveals some hard truths about his childhood. Scrappy and Erica finally have a conversation about their future. Karlie throws a Trinidadian J’ouvert. And Apryl grows increasingly frustrated with Trick.

Whooo. We hope they’re not acting up at the bible study. Please let these folks have more sense than that!

The brand new episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” (“Holy Hell”) airs on Monday, March 8 at 8PM EST on VH1.

Will you be watching?