Proud Papa Preciousness: Dwyane Wade Heaps Praise Upon His Princess Zaya Following Michelle Obama Interview

Proud Dad Alert!

Dwyane Wade praised his daughter Zaya Wade as an “amazing human being” after the 13-year-old interviewed Michelle Obama Thursday, March 4th about her young reader edition of “Becoming”. Zaya asked Michelle what advice she would offer teenagers wanting to be themselves and thrive as she has.

Obama’s first response was “Like you have and currently are. I am just so proud of you, being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth. You’re already doing this so maybe this is for some other people listening.”

She’s absolutely right. Zaya has been thrust into the spotlight by no choice of her own and has been weathering the scrutiny remarkably well.

Of course her dad’s response was to repost the interview, which he captioned, “The world is starting to get a glimpse of what we get to see everyday. Simply an amazing human being. I love you #ProudDad #IAmBecoming 🖤 @michelleobama”

You can watch the full interview below:

Zaya also shared the interview on her page as well as a pair of screenshots.

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade showed their love and support in the comments along with other celebrity supporters, Tia Mowry, Essence Atkins and others — while big brother Zaire proclaimed, “Nah you the goat kid 🐐”.

Gotta love it.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the fashion too. Zaya was resplendent in a black floral Burberry dress and not one, but TWO Burberry bags for the special occasion. Sis is definitely in her bag!