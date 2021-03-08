Bossip Video

Happy International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month!

A spirits brand is combining fitness with wellness while supporting Black women-owned businesses.

Last week Smirnoff kicked off a partnership with Washington, D.C.-based fitness studio, Black women-owned business SideBarre. The new partnership included the first of three virtual barre classes led by SideBarre co-founder, Jillian Carter, and co-founding instructors Maya Dennis and Alexis Miller.

Over 140 attendees joined the class that was hosted by Emmy-nominated actress/producer Laverne Cox. Laverne joined in on the Barre session and stretched, did cardio, dance, and ballet for the virtual workout session.

After the class, participants hydrated (responsibly with water!) before joining Smirnoff, SideBarre, and Laverne at the Smirnoff Bar for an intimate Q&A session followed by a virtual happy hour with the NEW Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower, as well as some alcohol-free mocktail options.

The class wasn’t just about booze and ballet, however, it recognized Smirnoff’s pledge of $500K to the Black Community. Smirnoff also noted that it’s pledging $50,000 from those dollars to Black Girl Ventures – a charitable organization whose goal is to provide access to community and capital for Black and Brown women-identifying business founders.

“At SideBarre, we couldn’t be more ecstatic to partner with Smirnoff; a brand that understands the importance of diversity and inclusivity,” said Jillian Carter, Founder of SideBarre. “These same traits are also what inspired me to pursue the dream of creating my company in 2018. Along with my founding instructors, Maya Dennis and Alexis Miller, we’re on a mission to increase fitness and wellness within our community. As we make strides to do this, we’re excited to see our young company’s brand and reach continue to grow as well as support other Black women entrepreneurs this Women’s History Month!”

Smirnoff has two remaining events forthcoming; one with Jiane Guerrero on March 27 from 12-1 PM EST and one Megan Rapinoe with a TBA date. Anyone 21+ can sign up now for the complimentary classes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL7l2KCl6Sp/