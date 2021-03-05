Bossip Video

It’s Women’s History Month and we’re spotlighting a great virtual event this weekend where you can hear from more than 20 powerful women who are specialists in their fields.

The BeHerSummit is a virtual conference that focuses on developing the inner and outer beauty of the multicultural, millennial woman who is choosing, in every moment, to be the best version of herself, her whole Self, now. The event was conceived by Nikki Walton, AKA Curly Nikki who gained notoriety as a natural hair and lifestyle blogger and went on to become Dr. Oz Show’s top beauty expert, a best selling and NAACP Image Award nominated author and host of ‘New Growth’ (a spirituality podcast on Ram Dass’ Be Here Now Network @babaramdass ). Nearly 13 years after launching CurlyNikki.com, which became the #1 natural beauty blog in the world, Walton has spent the last 5 years I’ve shifting her content from self-help to self-transcendence and her next stop along the way is the BeHerSummit.

The conference, taking place virtually on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 9am CST aims to focus on five main pillars of growth; Wellness, Beauty, Entrepreneurship, Spirituality and Creativity. The inaugural installation will offer a morning meditation, 20+ digital breakout rooms, virtual happy hour, DJ sets from DJ Rashida and DJ Hourglass, and more, all led by women of color!

Speakers for the event include:

WELLNESS: Brittany L. Hill (RYT200 / Reiki Master Teacher), Elisa Shankle (Co-Founder HealHaus), Dr. Nicole L. Cammack (Licensed Clinical Psychologist), Naiylah Warren (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist)

ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Kameron M. Buckner, Esq. (Attorney/Content Creator), Jamesha Lucas (Founder, Bronzed N’Glow Beauty Boutique), Heather Lowery (President and CEO, Femme It Forward)

BEAUTY: Yolanda Williams (Founder and CEO, Cream Blends Skincare Company), Aeleise Ollarvia (Veteran Cosmetologist, Author, Educator and Long-Time Curl Nerd), Abena Boamah (Founder and CEO, Hanahana Beauty), Tahirah Hairston (Fashion and Beauty Director, Teen Vogue)

SPIRITUALITY: Ria Gonzalez (Spiritual Intuitive Coach / Founder, Brown Girl Connect), Shana Nunnelly (Intuitive Sound Therapist)

CREATIVE: Keri Shahidi (Principal, 7th Sun Productions), Jasmine Solano (Co-Founder of Club House Global and Founder of Unity in Color/DJ – Host – Curator) Amelia Reid (Marketing/Brand Strategist Black Game Makers Assoc.), Chef Emani Nicole, @MEANDSOMEBODYSON (Inspirational Black Love Instagram Blog), Portia King (The Media Maven)

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION: Whitnie Maree (Diversity & Inclusion Strategist, Social Influencer), Daisha Scott (Associate Manager, (DE&I) at Rémy Cointreau USA,Inc.)

To learn more about the event or to purchase a ticket visit behersummit.com