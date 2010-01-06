BOSSIP Exclusive: Chris Brown’s New Boo Gets The Boot

When we posted the above picture of Chris Brown from New Year’s weekend BOSSIP readers quickly solved the “mystery” of who the girl was by his side … Rhea from N.E.R.D. Right? Not exactly! Pop the hood to find out what we mean

Although Rhea performed with N.E.R.D. throughout the year and Pharrell confirmed her as their newest group member in October, it seems that Rhea is no longer part of N.E.R.D. According to BOSSIP sources, Rhea was kicked out of N.E.R.D. VERY RECENTLY,

“because they didn’t think her sound matched with N.E.R.D.’s style, which I don’t understand, because she never really did. Her sleeping around was also a problem.”

Our source confirmed that, while she claims to be in her twenties, Rhea is actually 32. She previously sang backup for Keith Sweat, who she also had a sexual relationship with. She was previously signed to DJ Clue, who she also dated. She’s also had relationships with Trey Songz and D-Dot, who reportedly “hates her now,” as well as Q-Tip who is responsible for introducing her to Pharrell in the first place.

Her removal must have happened sometime between Saturday and Monday because she posted the following video (wearing the same hoodie she was photographed in with Chris Brown) with this weekend where she talks about auditioning for N.E.R.D.

The question is… what kind of career can she possibly have now?

