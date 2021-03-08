Exclusive: VH1 Bringing All 3 Casts Together For “Black In Crew: Secrets Unlocked” [VIDEO]

VH1 we see you coming strong with the content! If you’ve been loving the “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked” and “Family Reunion” stay tuned because the “Black Ink Crew” franchises are up next!

VH1 announced today that for the FIRST TIME ever, all three Black Ink Crew cities will be together virtually to look back on some of the wildest moments on Black Ink. The network is branding the new programming “BlackInBusiness” with five new specials that will lead up to the new season of “Black Ink Crew: New York” in April. We’re excited to exclusively premiere the new promo for “Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked”! Check it out below:

Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked kicks things off on Monday, March 15 at 9PM ET/PT with the second part airing on March 22 at 9PM ET/PT.

The two-part special brings together fan favorites ( Ceaser, Charmaine, Don, KP, Lemeir, Miss Kitty, Phor, Puma, Ryan, Tatti, Teddy, Tim, Vudu Dahl, Young Bae and other surprise guests) from all three cities will together virtually to celebrate almost 10 years of the beloved franchise, spill the ink and unlock secrets to some of the biggest moments in Black Ink history. The specials are hosted by Eva Marcille.

Hit the flip to watch the “BlackInBusiness” promo and to learn more about the “Confessions” specials.