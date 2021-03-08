‘Boogie’ Star Taylour Paige Talks About Working With Pop Smoke And Chadwick Boseman Before Their Untimely Deaths [VIDEO]

We loved watching Taylour Paige play Eleanor in ‘Boogie’ but it turns out the actress almost didn’t take the part!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janee Bolden interviewed ‘Boogie’ star Taylour Paige about initially turning down her role as Eleanor. The actress also opened up about how the loss of her friend and former “Hit The Floor” co-star Stephanie Moseley taught her to live each day like paradise because nothing is promised. She spoke about working with Chadwick Boseman on ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and Pop Smoke in ‘Boogie’ before their untimely deaths.

Check out the interview below:

The film follows a Chinese-American high school basketball player Alfred “Boogie” Chin as he sets a goal of beating out NYC’s top hoops recruit Monk, played by Pop Smoke, in hopes of winning a full athletic scholarship to college. As he pursues this goal, he’s also wrestling with turmoil in his home, where his mother and father are at odds and his mother would prefer him to forsake his college dreams to play for a big contract in China.

Congratulations to Taylour Paige on all her success. We love that she’s getting all these plum roles and knocking them out of the park and we can’t wait to watch her in ‘Zola.’

‘Boogie’ is in theaters now! Who is going to see it? Who has seen it already? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the film.