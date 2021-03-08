Bossip Video

Is everything ok?

Singer Solana Rowe aka SZA has been doing everything to ignore her Twitter mentions the last few days, but she’s seemingly caved. Last week fans randomly bombarded her with jokes about her being a supposed “liar,” reposting interview clips and articles where she appears to be contradicting herself. Some of the jokes include her allegedly lying about having freckles, having naturally long hair, lying about her age, and graduating with a degree in marine biology.

Fast forward to this weekend as the jokes persisted in her Twitter notifications, the singer tweeted “I hate it here.”

The tweet would seem random if you didn’t check Twitter and see hundred of tweets with fans laughing at the alleged fairytales. The next afternoon, the singer let off a tweet with a little more fire in her chest.

I’d be dead if I gave a f*ck.

Lastly, Solana shared a paragraph meme about her forgiving herself. So far she hasn’t addressed the criticism directly.

Oh, well! Do these tweets look like SZA is responding to critics to YOU?

In related news, SZA premiered her self-directed video for “Good Days” this past weekend. The visual features a psychedelic forest and seductive dancing. The single “Good Days” originally dropped on Christmas Day 2020 and was certified platinum by February 2021. This marked her second release last year following “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign, and both tracks will hopefully appear on her highly-anticipated Ctrl followup.