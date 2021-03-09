Bossip Video

Six more victims have now added to the eleven women with accusations against T.I. and Tiny Harris.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn told The Daily Beast that he’s representing 11 accusers, including eight women who claim they were sexually assaulted, drugged, or kidnapped by T.I., Tiny, or a member of their inner circle. Three other clients, including a male, allege the celebrity couple made “terroristic threats” toward them.

After initially sending letters to prosecutors in California and Georgia to bring forth charges against the couple, the lawyer told The Daily Beast that six more women recently came forward claiming that T.I. and Tiny drugged and sexually assaulted them. Reportedly, the women include a minor and a member of the military.

“These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says one of the girls is claiming she was just 17 at the time of the incident when she alleges she worked as an intern at one of T.I.’s studios. She told Blackburn that she was on his tour bus when Tiny [allegedly] gave her a drink and two pills that made her hallucinate before T.I. started to hit on her. Then she allegedly blacked out, and when she awoke she was naked on a bed with her vagina bleeding. She alleged that she started to have bowel problems and a medical exam revealed she had “trauma to her anal cavity due to intense anal penetration.”

Another victim is reportedly a woman in the Air Force who alleges she met the couple in L.A. and showered with them. She said she felt dizzy after taking a sip of Tiny’s drink and that T.I. asked to put his foot in her vagina. She allegedly told him, ‘No’ but then passed out and later woke up with soreness.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” the attorney said.

Blackburn is pushing for authorities in Georgia and California to investigate.

T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer responded by saying they deny the claims and added that “We fully expect if the claims are fairly investigated, no charges will be brought.”