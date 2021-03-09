Bossip Video

Cardi B makes history once again, being the first female artist to go diamond with “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B’s career has been on the upward trend since the day she stepped onto the scene. From her always funny and entertaining Instagram page to her time on reality TV, once people were introduced to Cardi, they instantly fell in love with her. It was only a matter of time before the music clicked and she was one of the biggest artists in the game–and not just in hip-hop.

The song that officially boosted Cardi to the fast lane was “Bodak Yellow”. The record was inescapable after its release and stayed in rotation everywhere for more than a year. Cardi performed this track at every huge event from the VMA’s to Drake’s OVO FEST. According to HipHopNMore, the record has officially gone diamond, making Cardi the first female artist to earn the prestigious achievement.

With this, she has become the first female rapper in history to achieve the feat (for a single). Lauryn Hill recently became the first female emcee to accomplish a diamond selling album with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Cardi originally shared a video message on Twitter, taking about how tired and stressed she was due to everything going on, most specifically the rehearsals for her upcoming GRAMMYs performance. She said they wanted to take her to a hotel to meet with the Atlantic Records team.

Cardi didn’t disclose what the meeting was about, but thanks to Brooklyn Johnny, we now know it was to surprise her with her diamond plaque for the record.

The 28-year-old star hinted at the big win on Twitter, Tuesday, sharing how emotional she was over the huge accomplishment:

“I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets,” she wrote.

Congrats Cardi!