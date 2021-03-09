Bossip Video

Doja be eatingggg!

Yesterday, Doja Cat teased the release of her viral, challenge-inspiring, sexy-as-hell single “Streets” via her Instagram page. The short showed us Doja as a high-end department store mannequin similar to something you’d see in a Yves Saint Laurent storefront. She looked incredible but that was just the tip of the iceberg…

What Doja served up in this video is nothing less than spectacular and without pitting women against one another, there is a vast distinction between this feet-showing multi-hyphenate artist and many of her contemporaries. We already know that “Streets” birthed the #SilhouetteChallenge but there is SO much more to see during these four minutes of madness. It goes without saying that the ladies of Twitter were…enthralled by Kofi Siriboe‘s co-starring performance as his name has been trending all morning long.

The thirst is real.

It’s a shame the MTV VMAs don’t really mean anything anymore and no other award show has been established to recognize the level of artistry that some musicians put into their visuals but should one ever arise we have no doubt that Doja Cat is gonna have a wall full of them thangs.

Ok, enough talking. Press play on the “Streets” music video below and let Doja bring you into her beautifully disturbed world.

Doja Cat is reeling off the success of “Streets” currently with the single climbing to the Top 10 on the Billboards Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The song appears on Doja’s Hot Pink album and was initially unplanned before becoming the soundtrack to the wildly viral Silhouette Challenge. Many celebs have participated in the sexy internet fad including Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Cardi B and Lizzo.