MORE Bojanglin’ Demons?? Amazon Teases Eerily Lovecraftian Anthology Series “THEM” Starring The Daughter From “US”

More scary racism is coming our way this April.

Amazon just released the teaser and key art to their new terror anthology series “Them,” from Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe which premieres April 9th exclusively on Prime Video. The first season follows a 1950’s Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles as part of The Great Migration. For the folks who watched “Lovecraft Country” this might already sound a little bit like Leti and Ruby’s move into the haunted mansion, but we’re already certain comparisons will also be drawn to Jordan Peele’s ‘US’, not just because there’s an obvious play between the words ‘US’ and “Them” but also because Shahadi Wright Joseph, who starred as the daughter in ‘US’ is also one of the daughter’s on “Them.” Check out the trailer below:

We’d definitely call this creepy AF. After Topsy and Bopsy, we definitely don’t know if we’re up to dealing with that demon in blackface BUT we’re definitely going to give this show a shot.

The show synopsis promises, “The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

Sounds like we’re going to need lots of wine and a comforting bae nearby to keep us calm through every episode.

“Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten.

Are you excited to watch? “Them” arrives exclusively on Amazon April 9th.