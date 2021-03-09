Bossip Video

Now, THIS was so nasty and so rude…

Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jen Shah is under fire after footage leaked seemingly showing her cursing out her team of handlers a.k.a her “Shah Squad.”

In the grainy video shared by @RealityVonTease, a woman is seen berating an unknown assistant seemingly ahead of the #RHOSLC reunion. The woman looks and sounds a LOT like the Bravo star.

“And you can stop f***g smiling b*tch and being a f***ing b*tch because you are,” Jen Shah allegedly screams in the video.. “Go handle this sh*t, f***ing handle it. “F***ing don’t have a f***ing attitude with me! I am f***ing going to reunion this week, shut the f**k up! she adds before throwing an object.

Jen’s always calm husband Coach Shah is also (allegedly) seen briefly in the video trying to diffuse the situation.

WOW!

So far, Jenn has remained mum on the situation but her former dress designer released a statement to PageSix noting that he’s “traumatized” after working with the reality star for 10-months.

Koa Johnson came forward after ANOTHER leak, this time of audio recoded of Jen seemingly berating him.

Johnson told Page Six the incident occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, five days before the “RHOSLC” Season 1 premiere. Koa designed Jen’s dress as well as several other pieces. He also alleged that he hasn’t been paid since September in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It was a very, very stressful time,” Johnson — who was tasked with designing her outfit for the premiere — told us. “I wasn’t sleeping. I was not taking care of myself physically and mentally, but I was still operating on adrenaline. It was like the most traumatizing months of my life.”

The designer also claimed that he “doesn’t know who leaked the audio” he’s happy someone recorded it because “I’ve been protecting this woman for way too long.”

The controversy surrounding Jen comes after the reality star blasted her costars for calling her “aggressive” noting that terms like that and “scary” are dangerous ones to use against a woman of color.

This is the second leaked audio scandal surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Back in December Mary Cosby was blasted after audio leaked of her berating church parishioners for “being poor” and not buying her birthday cards.

“Halfway pay your tithes, I got 14 birthday cards! Your old stingy selves. You old poor people. I don’t want no poor people around me. You’re poor as hell. And if you ain’t poor, you stingy cause you still poor!”

Mary confirmed the validity of the audio during the #RHOSLC Reunion but noted that it was “taken out of context.”