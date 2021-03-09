During Monday morning’s show, Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” Markle told Oprah Winfrey in her interview, in which she alleged mistreatment by Buckingham Palace. He even mentioned, specifically, that he didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal and was offered no help from the Royal Family.

Unsurprisingly, the host also questioned whether the comments made about the potential ‘dark’ skin color of Meghan’s unborn child were necessarily racist. All of his commentary on Markle and the interview led to fans calling for his firing, which Piers initially mocked–but apparently, that didn’t last long.