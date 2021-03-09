After tens of thousands of fans called for him to be fired, Piers Morgan has stepped down from his hosting gig at Good Morning Britain. This comes following his relentless attacks against Meghan Markle following her Oprah Winfrey interview.
After being confronted by multiple people on the show this week, Piers stormed off set on Tuesday after a colleague challenged him over why he seemed to always “trash” Meghan. Though he returned after the commercial break, it looks like that will be the last time Morgan steps foot on that set.
“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” An ITV spokesperson said on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”
Morgan was a co-host on “Good Morning Britain” for six years. And now, we celebrate.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.