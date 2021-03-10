Bossip Video

A celebrity hairstylist whose work you’ve seen grace red carpets, magazine covers, and awards shows is shining a spotlight on underrepresented hair textures.

Monaè Everett whose worked with the likes of Mariah Carey, Taraji P. Henson, and most recently Dominique Fishback during the Critics Choice Awards, is announcing the “Texture Style Awards”, a competition to celebrate the beauty of all hair textures and honor the artists who have mastered styling them.

Presented by the Wella Company, the family of professional hair brands—Clairol Professional, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, Wella Professionals, and Wella colorcharm, the “Texture Style Awards is the first fully texture-based hair competition created to increase inclusion within the beauty industry by placing equal emphasis on all four hair texture categories: straight, wavy, curly, and coily/kinky.

“Major beauty companies primarily showcase straight hair in their marketing and social media efforts, with less than one percent representation of other textures,” said Everett. “Research shows that 70% of the world has hair that is considered textured. My goal with the Texture Style Awards competition is to create space for all textures to be celebrated. I also want to encourage stylists to step outside of their comfort zones and showcase their creativity in order to step into careers that go beyond working in salons.”

Texture Style submissions will be judged on technical skill, shape, and texture definition. The top 10 submissions in each category will then be put into a second round of voting by both judges and the public.

Winners will receive a custom trophy, one-on-one mentorship with a Wella Company ambassador, up to $1000 worth of prizes from sponsors, and marketing and media exposure through partner channels.

In addition, Everett will host virtual styling workshops via The Monaè Life Academy to help increase hairstylists’ proficiency and confidence in styling all four hair textures.

Sponsored by hair tools brand Fromm Pro, the free “Texture Education Series” workshops will feature look-and-learn tutorials, including techniques specific to each texture as well as tips for styling for the camera.

“Fromm Pro fully recognizes the need for more diversity in the beauty industry,” said Carine Roudil, Fromm VP Of Marketing. “With education and inspiration being two of our core beliefs, we are excited to partner with The Texture Style Awards to bring more knowledge about textured hair to the stylist community.”

The “Texture Education Series” workshops will be held on March 15. To sign up for the free classes visit www.TexureStyleAwards.com/classes/.

Texture Style Awards submissions are now open through March 27, 2021. To enter the competition and for more information visit www.texturestyleawards.com.