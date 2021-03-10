Bossip Video

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The organization announced the decision on Monday in honor of International Women’s Day.

A ceremony will take place in October, where Obama and several other inductees will be honored.

“Advocate, author, lawyer, and 44th First Lady of the United States—the first Black person to serve in the role—Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” the National Women’s Hall of Fame said in a press release about the 2021 inductees.

They went on to praise the former first lady for creating several programs during her time in the White House, which includes the Let’s Move! program focused on ending childhood obesity, the Joining Forces organization for veterans, which she lead with current first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Let Girls Learn, which supported girls’ education around the world.

The press release continued, “During her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, transforming the White House into the ‘People’s House.’ Since leaving the White House, she has continued to have a profound public impact.”

best-selling personal memoir, Becoming, which she released in 2018.