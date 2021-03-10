Bossip Video

Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for her “courage and leadership” following an eye-opening Oprah interview.

This past weekend, Meghan Markle finally broke her silence on the treatment she received from the royal family over the past few years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down to talk about everything people have been wondering over the course of the past few years with Oprah. Until now, everything we know has been rumors, but a lot of that speculation showed shades of the truth as Meghan and Harry distanced themselves from the royal family and relocated to Canada and then Los Angeles. During this conversation, Meghan not only revealed she was not brought up to speed on the lifestyle she was being thrown into but also experienced racism, which her son was subject to before he was even born.

One person that has always supported Meghan has been the queen herself, Beyoncé. These women finally met on the red carpet for Disney’s latest Lion King film and from the video below, you can tell the mutual love was there. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couples chatted about little Archie, and Jay Z offered some solid parenting advice to the couple at the time. “Always find some time for yourself,” Hov reportedly said.

This was months after Beyoncé and Hov accepted their Britt Award standing in front of a painting of Meghan done by illustrator Tim O’Brien.

In response to the recent interview, Bey sent a message of support to her friend, thanking Meghan for her “courage and leadership.” It’s safe to say queens always support queens, and all of us should support anyone having the courage to tell their truth.