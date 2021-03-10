Bossip Video

How sweet!

Chicago rapper Lil Durk went all out for his boo India Royale for her birthday and his message to her was too sweet. The rapper and his social media love have been going strong since 2017. Durk has become known for including bits about his love for India in his lyrics. For her birthday he splurged on the 25-year-old mother of his children, lacing photos of their family in diamonds and showing her with designer purses.

Before laying out India’s gifts, Durk declared his appreciation for her on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the female that saved my life when I was at my lowest point I love you 4eva – ms smurk.”

On his jeweler’s page, fans got a close look at Ms. Smurk’s diamond gift. Durk gifted her with two sparkling chains featuring a heart pendant that includes their daughters Willow, who Durk and India had together, and Skylar, India’s child from a previous relationship. The second chain features a photo of them together.

It’s clear Lil Durk has LOTS of love for his boo. He didn’t stop at giving her diamonds for her 25th trip around the sun. India shared a plethora of designer purses Durk gifted her as well. The bags included six Chanel purses and two Goyards.

Lil Durk reportedly proposed to India back in 2018, according to reports from HotNewHipHop.

In related news, Lil Durk fans are reeling at the possibility of a joint Durk and Lil Baby mixtape that appears to be in the works.

Lil Baby hinted at the potential project on Monday in his Instagram stories, writing “Aye y’all. Tell [Lil Durk] let’s drop the tape fu**.”

While there’s no confirmed news of a collaborative mixtape between the two as of yet, the move would be huge for both artists who had a considerable year in music.