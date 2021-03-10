Bossip Video

After her successful “Date Wendy” segment on her show, Wendy Williams is enjoying the company of a gentleman caller.

Mike Esterman, the 55-year-old Maryland man who intrigued Wendy during a dating game on her talk show, is spilling deets on his first date with the host.

According to Mike, what was meant to be a single date in New York with Auntie Wendy turned into a two-day adventure.

“It was such a great time and getting to know her,” Esterman told his good friend Access Daily Host Mario Lopez. “She loves to talk, that’s why she’s got the show. She’s very interesting.

He also added that unbeknownst to many, Wendy’s truly talented when it comes to art and he’s looking forward to seeing her again.

“She used to paint. She has artwork that she framed in her place that she actually was painting. Amazing! I mean really talented stuff, stuff you’d see in museums. I want to go back to New York. I’d love to get to know her a little bit more… I think it’d be great.”

On Monday, Wendy posted a picture of herself in a car beside Esterman and called him a “REAL gentleman.”

“Mike & I are having fun!!” Wendy captioned the post. “I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman. But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

Not only that, Wendy shared on her talk show that she “really likes Mike” and said she enjoyed getting close with the contractor but NO, they are not zippin’ it and zooin’ it.

“I mean we didn’t have sex, but you know what I’m saying. Based on the virus and everything — you don’t get close to people, but I couldn’t resist.”

Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter for more than 20 years before she filed for divorce in April 2019.

Watch Wendy match with Mike during her “Date Wendy” segment below.